KSrelief distributes 1,100 food baskets in Indonesia

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,100 food baskets in Banten, Indonesia, benefiting 4,325 individuals.

The assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project (Etaam), implemented in the Republic of Indonesia in 1445 AH.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects introduced by KSrelief to provide food security in many brotherly and friendly countries worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan.