KSrelief Distributes 1,100 Food Baskets In Indonesia
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,100 food baskets in Banten, Indonesia, benefiting 4,325 individuals.
The assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project (Etaam), implemented in the Republic of Indonesia in 1445 AH.
The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects introduced by KSrelief to provide food security in many brotherly and friendly countries worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From World
-
Seven dead in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi50 seconds ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays on top of China's box office chart11 minutes ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality11 minutes ago
-
One dead, 37 slightly injured in north China vehicle collision11 minutes ago
-
Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian visits Israel over Gaza conflict51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz makes beeline to Indian Wells semis, to face Sinner1 hour ago
-
Palestine health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid1 hour ago
-
Cancer patients in the Philippines falling for alternative 'cures'1 hour ago
-
Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift1 hour ago
-
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago