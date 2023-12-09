KSrelief distributes 1,162 cartons of dates to needy families in Sudan’s Al Jazirah State

Al Jazirah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided 1,162 cartons of dates to displaced families and those facing dire circumstances in Al Jazirah state, Sudan.

As part of the ongoing date distribution project in Sudan, this aid program reached a total of 5,672 individuals residing in the state.

The aid effort is part of numerous relief and humanitarian projects undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its dedicated humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at assisting countries and populations in need or facing adversity.