KSrelief distributes 1,201 food baskets in Chad

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,201 food baskets in the Republic of Chad's Lake Region, benefiting 7,206 individuals in need, as part of the 2024 food-security support project in the country.

The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects carried out by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those in need around the world.