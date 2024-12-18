Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,300 Food Baskets In Kassala

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KSrelief distributes 1,300 food baskets in Kassala

Sudan Kassala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,300 food baskets to displaced families and those most in need in the locality of Kassala, Kassala State, Republic of Sudan.

This assistance reached 1,300 families consisting of 7,800 individuals, marking the third phase of the food security support project in Sudan for this year.

These efforts are part of the ongoing support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and ensuring food security amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Kassala Saudi Arabia Sudan Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

16 minutes ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

46 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

1 hour ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

4 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

12 hours ago

More Stories From World