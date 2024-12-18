KSrelief Distributes 1,300 Food Baskets In Kassala
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Sudan Kassala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,300 food baskets to displaced families and those most in need in the locality of Kassala, Kassala State, Republic of Sudan.
This assistance reached 1,300 families consisting of 7,800 individuals, marking the third phase of the food security support project in Sudan for this year.
These efforts are part of the ongoing support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and ensuring food security amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
