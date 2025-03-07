KSrelief distributes 1,361 food Baskets in Romania

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,361 food baskets in Bucharest and Constan?a, Romania, benefiting 6,805 individuals as part of the "Etaam" Ramadan Food Basket Project for the year 1446 AH (2025).

In its fourth phase, the "Etaam" project aims to distribute 390,109 food baskets across 27 countries during Ramadan, benefiting 2,304,104 individuals, with a total cost exceeding SAR 67.06 million.

This initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts—through KSrelief—to support vulnerable communities worldwide and alleviate the suffering of those in need.