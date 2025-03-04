KSrelief Distributes 138 Food Baskets In Syria
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 138 food baskets in Al-Zabadani, Rif Dimashq (Rural Damascus) Governorate, Syria, benefiting 138 families who represent 570 individuals.
The distribution was carried out in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people during various crises and hardships.
