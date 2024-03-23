KSrelief distributes 1,400 food baskets in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,400 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in White Nile State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting 13,970 individuals.

The initiative is part of the second phase of KSrelief’s food-security support project in Sudan.

The aid comes within the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through KSrelief to many needy and affected countries and peoples worldwide.