Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,400 Food Baskets In Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KSrelief distributes 1,400 food baskets in Sudan

Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,400 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in White Nile State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting 13,970 individuals.

The initiative is part of the second phase of KSrelief’s food-security support project in Sudan.

The aid comes within the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through KSrelief to many needy and affected countries and peoples worldwide.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

26 minutes ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

32 minutes ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

38 minutes ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

15 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

15 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

15 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

15 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

15 hours ago

More Stories From World