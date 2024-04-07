Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,429 Food Baskets In Ethiopia.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

KSrelief distributes 1,429 food baskets in Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,429 food baskets to the neediest families in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, benefiting 8,874 individuals.

The aid is part of the "Etaam" Ramadan food distribution project in Ethiopia in 1445 AH.

This comes within the framework of the relief efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief to help the countries in need everywhere in the world.

