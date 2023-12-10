KSrelief distributes 150,000 Bundles of bread to refugee families in Northern Lebanon.

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has executed the fourth stage of the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project for the year 2023, in several Lebanese Governorates.

Last week, the project distributed 150,000 bundles of bread daily to needy Syrians and Palestinians families, and the host community living in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 individuals

This falls within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to assist the refugees.