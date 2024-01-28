Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 150,000 Bundles Of Bread To Refugees In Lebanon

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM

KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to Refugees in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District in Lebanon.

The project distributed 150,000 bundles of bread daily to needy families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community living in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 people.

This project comes within the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to help refugees worldwide.

Related Topics

Syria Saudi Arabia Lebanon Refugee Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

54 minutes ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

10 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

11 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

11 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

11 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

11 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

11 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

11 hours ago

More Stories From World