KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to refugees in Lebanon

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued implementing Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District in Lebanon.

The project distributed 150,000 bundles of bread daily to needy families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community living in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 people.

This project comes within the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to help refugees worldwide.