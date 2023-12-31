Open Menu

KSrelief distributes 1,506 vouchers to refugee families in Lebanon

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 1,506 vouchers that enable beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing according to their preferences from authorized stores.

The vouchers were distributed to the most needy families of Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the host community in Beirut, Wadi Khaled, Tyre, Zgharta and North Mount Lebanon in the Republic of Lebanon. This distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023.

These projects come within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief, to help the needy and affected people around the world.

