KSrelief distributes 1,844 shopping vouchers to refugees in several Lebanese regions

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,844 shopping vouchers, enabling beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing from authorized stores in the Lebanese Republic.

A total of 1,844 individuals, including orphans, people with special needs, and the most needy families among Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as members of the host community in Lebanon, benefited from the vouchers. This aid distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023.

This initiative is part of the projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, which is aimed at alleviating the suffering of those in need in various countries.