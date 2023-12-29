Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 1,844 Shopping Vouchers To Refugees In Several Lebanese Regions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KSrelief distributes 1,844 shopping vouchers to refugees in several Lebanese regions

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 1,844 shopping vouchers, enabling beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing from authorized stores in the Lebanese Republic.

A total of 1,844 individuals, including orphans, people with special needs, and the most needy families among Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as members of the host community in Lebanon, benefited from the vouchers. This aid distribution is part of the second phase of the Winter Clothing Distribution Project in Lebanon (Kanaf) for 2023.

This initiative is part of the projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, which is aimed at alleviating the suffering of those in need in various countries.

Related Topics

Syria Saudi Arabia Lebanon From Refugee

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - ..

Infinix HOT 40 series: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

2 hours ago
 Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches ..

Spark Beyond the Ordinary; TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

16 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

16 hours ago
India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

16 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

17 hours ago
 CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

17 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

17 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

17 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World