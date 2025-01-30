KSrelief Distributes 212 Food Baskets In Mali's Mopti Region
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Mopti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 212 food baskets to the neediest families in the areas of Hamdullahi and Sévaré in the Mopti region, Mali, benefiting 1,219 individuals as part of the food aid project for 2025.
The initiative is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in numerous friendly nations.
