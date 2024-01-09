Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 2,123 Food Baskets In Yemen

Published January 09, 2024

YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 2,123 food baskets in Al-Khawkhah and Hodeidah governorate, Yemen, benefiting 14,861 individuals.

The distribution is part of food aid to the affected people in Yemen for the year 2024. The aid comes as part of the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help the Yemeni people amid the humanitarian crisis.

