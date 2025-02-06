KSrelief Distributes 2,240 Food Baskets In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Islamabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,240 food baskets across several regions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 16,227 individuals from the most vulnerable communities in flood-affected areas.
The initiative is part of the 2025 Food Security Support Project in Pakistan.
The effort is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects carried out by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those in need and affected by crises worldwide.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025
GDA, Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Ambassador meets Bulgarian Minister of Environment2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 2,240 food baskets in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
KSrelief launches campaign to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Yemen11 minutes ago
-
Fiscal Sustainability Program plan completed, a milestone achievement for vision 203012 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes two tons of dates in Sudan22 minutes ago
-
US aid cuts come at deadly moment for malaria control52 minutes ago
-
January sets 'surprising' heat record: EU monitor1 hour ago
-
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage1 hour ago
-
Bucks get Kuzma from Wizards as NBA trade deadline nears: reports1 hour ago
-
Leverkusen back from brink to reach German Cup semi-finals1 hour ago
-
IPL's Sunrisers to buy Yorkshire Hundred franchise for reported £100 mln8 hours ago
-
Rubio says US to approve future aid in 'bottom-up' review9 hours ago