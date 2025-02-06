KSrelief distributes 2,240 food baskets in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,240 food baskets across several regions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 16,227 individuals from the most vulnerable communities in flood-affected areas.

The initiative is part of the 2025 Food Security Support Project in Pakistan.

The effort is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects carried out by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, aimed at alleviating the suffering of those in need and affected by crises worldwide.