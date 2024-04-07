KSrelief distributes 250 winter bags in Yemen

Al Dhale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 250 winter bags in Al Dhale Governorate, Yemen, benefiting 1,383 individuals from 250 families.

This comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni People as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.