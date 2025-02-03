KSrelief Distributes 3 Tons Of Dates In Wad Madani Locality In Sudan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Gezira State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 3 tons of dates to the most needy families in Wad Madani locality, Gezira State, the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,143 individuals.
This is part of the project to distribute date aid in Sudan. This date aid is part of the humanitarian role assumed by the Kingdom through KSrelief to support the Sudanese people and alleviate their suffering due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
