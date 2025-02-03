Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 3 Tons Of Dates In Wad Madani Locality In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 PM

KSrelief distributes 3 tons of dates in Wad Madani locality in Sudan

Gezira State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 3 tons of dates to the most needy families in Wad Madani locality, Gezira State, the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,143 individuals.

This is part of the project to distribute date aid in Sudan. This date aid is part of the humanitarian role assumed by the Kingdom through KSrelief to support the Sudanese people and alleviate their suffering due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Recent Stories

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025

28 minutes ago
 Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

3 hours ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

3 hours ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

12 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

14 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

14 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

14 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World