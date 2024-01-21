KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Cartons Of Dates In Al-Dhale, Yemen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Al-Dhale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 3,000 cartons of dates on Friday to the most needy groups in Al-Dhale Governorate, Yemen.
This benefited 18,000 individuals as part of the date distribution project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2024.
This aid comes as part of the relief and humanitarian initiatives provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to support food security in Yemen.
