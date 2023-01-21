UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets To Displaced People In Nigeria

January 21, 2023

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 3,000 food baskets to the displaced people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, benefiting 18,000 people on Saturday

This comes within the framework of the aid being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the displaced people in Nigeria.

