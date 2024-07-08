Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 320 Shelter Bags In Sudan

July 08, 2024

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 320 shelter bags to the neediest and displaced families in a shelter in the Nile River State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,927 individual

River Nile State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 320 shelter bags to the neediest and displaced families in a shelter in the Nile River State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,927 individuals.

This effort is part of a project to provide urgent shelter aid to Sudan. This initiative is part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to assist the Sudanese people during their ongoing humanitarian crisis.

