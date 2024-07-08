KSrelief Distributes 320 Shelter Bags In Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 06:54 PM
River Nile State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 320 shelter bags to the neediest and displaced families in a shelter in the Nile River State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 1,927 individuals.
This effort is part of a project to provide urgent shelter aid to Sudan. This initiative is part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to assist the Sudanese people during their ongoing humanitarian crisis.
