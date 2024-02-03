KSrelief distributes 350 food baskets in Afghanistan

Nangarhar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 350 food baskets in Goshta district in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, benefiting 2,100 individuals, as part of a project to support Afghans returning to their country from Pakistan.

The aid is in line with the humanitarian projects led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support food security in needy countries worldwide.