KSrelief Distributes 3,830 Good Baskets In Sudan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KHARTOUM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided 3,830 food baskets in the Karary area of Khartoum, Sudan, yesterday.
This project is part of the second phase of an initiative to support food security in Sudan and has benefited 27,330 individuals from displaced families.
The project is part of the Kingdom's relief and humanitarian efforts carried out through the King Salman Relief Centre to assist those in need and affected by crises, regardless of their location.
