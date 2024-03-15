KSrelief Distributes 400 Food Baskets In South Africa
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed 400 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Emfuleni Local Municipality, South Africa.
This assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project (Etaam), which is being implemented in South Africa in 1445 AH.
The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects introduced by KSrelief to support countries facing dire circumstances and ensure food security for those in need.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
More Stories From World
-
Fourth National campaign for Charitable Work to launch on Friday3 minutes ago
-
Ease, safety for worshippers at Prophet’s Mosque3 minutes ago
-
Seven dead in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi13 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,100 food baskets in Indonesia13 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays on top of China's box office chart23 minutes ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality23 minutes ago
-
One dead, 37 slightly injured in north China vehicle collision23 minutes ago
-
Chinese diplomat Wang Kejian visits Israel over Gaza conflict1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz makes beeline to Indian Wells semis, to face Sinner1 hour ago
-
Palestine health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid1 hour ago
-
Cancer patients in the Philippines falling for alternative 'cures'2 hours ago