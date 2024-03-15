KSrelief distributes 400 food baskets in South Africa

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday distributed 400 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Emfuleni Local Municipality, South Africa.

This assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project (Etaam), which is being implemented in South Africa in 1445 AH.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian and relief projects introduced by KSrelief to support countries facing dire circumstances and ensure food security for those in need.