KSrelief distributes 450 food baskets in Indonesia’s Central Java Province

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 450 food baskets to the neediest families in several cities in Indonesia’s Central Java Province, benefiting 1,687 individuals.

This distribution was part of the "Etaam" Ramadan Food Basket Project for 1446 AH in Indonesia.

The fourth phase of the project aims to distribute 390,109 food baskets across 27 countries during the holy month of Ramadan, benefiting 2,304,104 individuals at a total cost exceeding SAR67.064 million.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, carried out through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to assist people and nations in need worldwide.