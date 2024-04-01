Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Bangladesh

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 500 food baskets to needy families in the Republic of Bangladesh, benefiting 2,500 individuals. The assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project "Etaam" in the Republic of Bangladesh for 1445 AH.

The project aims to distribute 15,700 food baskets that include basic foodstuffs, benefiting the neediest families during the holy month of Ramadan.

This aid comes within the framework of the Kingdom's efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the needy and affected around the world, support food security, and provide their basic food requirements during the holy month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Ramadan

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

36 minutes ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

2 days ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

2 days ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From World