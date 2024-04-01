KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Bangladesh
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 500 food baskets to needy families in the Republic of Bangladesh, benefiting 2,500 individuals. The assistance is part of the Ramadan food basket project "Etaam" in the Republic of Bangladesh for 1445 AH.
The project aims to distribute 15,700 food baskets that include basic foodstuffs, benefiting the neediest families during the holy month of Ramadan.
This aid comes within the framework of the Kingdom's efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the needy and affected around the world, support food security, and provide their basic food requirements during the holy month of Ramadan.
