KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Ghana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets to the neediest families in the Old Tafo Kumasi district in the Republic of Ghana, benefiting 3,000 people, as part of "Ramadan Feeding Basket Project" in the West African country for 2023.

The project aims to distribute 5,300 food baskets, each weighing 59.8 kilograms, including basic foodstuffs, benefiting 31,800 people from the neediest groups in five cities in Ghana.

The initiative falls within of humanitarian and relief projects presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support needy countries and peoples worldwide throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

