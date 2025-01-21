Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Mali's Koulikoro Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Koulikoro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets in the Koulikoro region of Mali.

The initiative benefited the most vulnerable groups, including displaced persons and individuals with disabilities, as part of the Food Security Support Project in Mali for 2025.

This is part of the humanitarian and relief role played by the Kingdom, represented by the KSrelief, to assist those in need and affected people worldwide without discrimination.

