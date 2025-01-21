KSrelief Distributes 500 Food Baskets In Mali's Koulikoro Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Koulikoro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets in the Koulikoro region of Mali.
The initiative benefited the most vulnerable groups, including displaced persons and individuals with disabilities, as part of the Food Security Support Project in Mali for 2025.
This is part of the humanitarian and relief role played by the Kingdom, represented by the KSrelief, to assist those in need and affected people worldwide without discrimination.
Recent Stories
TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland
ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..
27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island
Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
More Stories From World
-
Kingdom holding resumes construction of Jeddah Tower7 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Mali's Koulikoro region7 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing17 minutes ago
-
Trump says could impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico on Feb 126 minutes ago
-
Facing Trump and Musk, EU lawmakers seek sure footing27 minutes ago
-
Badosa almost quit tennis last year, now she's in Australian Open semi27 minutes ago
-
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills 10, injures 3227 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing27 minutes ago
-
Melania Trump brings steely fashion game back to Washington27 minutes ago
-
Trump signs multiple executive orders to start administrative actions2 hours ago
-
Donald Trump all set for inauguration ceremony to take oath as 47th US president19 hours ago
-
Swiatek steps into unknown against Navarro in Melbourne quarters19 hours ago