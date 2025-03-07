KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Mali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Bamako, Republic of Mali, benefiting 3,135 individuals. This initiative is part of the "Etaam" food basket project for Ramadan 1446 AH.

The fourth phase of the Etaam project aims to distribute 390,109 food baskets across 27 countries during Ramadan, benefiting 2,304,104 individuals, with a total cost exceeding SAR67.06 million.

This effort aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives, through KSrelief, to support those in need worldwide and alleviate their hardships.