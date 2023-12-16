KSrelief distributes 5,000 boxes of dates in Sudan

Al-Gadarif State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 5,000 dates boxes in the Republic of Sudan’s Al-Gadarif State, benefiting 26,895 individuals.

The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, for needy people across the world.