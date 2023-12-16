Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 5,000 Boxes Of Dates In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

KSrelief distributes 5,000 boxes of dates in Sudan

Al-Gadarif State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 5,000 dates boxes in the Republic of Sudan’s Al-Gadarif State, benefiting 26,895 individuals.

The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, for needy people across the world.

Related Topics

World Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

12 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

12 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

12 hours ago
PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

12 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

12 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

12 hours ago
 MQM-P urges provincial government for action again ..

MQM-P urges provincial government for action against fertilizer black marketing

12 hours ago
 SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee ..

SIFC holds 2nd session of 7th Executive Committee meeting

12 hours ago
 SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of RO ..

SC suspends LHC's order against appointments of ROs

12 hours ago

More Stories From World