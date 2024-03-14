Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 529 Food Baskets In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SUDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 529 food baskets to displaced and needy families in the Northern State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 3,041 individuals.

The distribution is part of the second phase of the food-security support project in Sudan.

The aid comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to numerous countries and individuals impacted by crises.

