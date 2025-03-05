KSrelief Distributes 640 Food Baskets In Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Sennar State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Monday 640 food baskets to displaced families in Sennar State, Sudan, benefiting 5,965 individuals.
The distribution is part of the third phase of the Food Security Support Project in Sudan in 2025.
This initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, implemented through KSrelief, to enhance food security and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief distributes 640 food baskets in Sudan6 minutes ago
-
'America is back,' Trump declares in divisive Congress speech16 minutes ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found16 minutes ago
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League26 minutes ago
-
Trump says Zelensky ready for Russia talks, mineral deal26 minutes ago
-
Real edge Atletico in Champions League derby as English duo win away26 minutes ago
-
Rain offers hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years26 minutes ago
-
Far-right outlets shake up Austrian media36 minutes ago
-
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launch rescheduled to March 636 minutes ago
-
Trump tariff uncertainty overshadows growth promises: analysts46 minutes ago
-
Dortmund held by Lille in Champions League first leg46 minutes ago
-
Young Gunners fire rampant Arsenal into Champions League box seat against PSV56 minutes ago