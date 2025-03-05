KSrelief distributes 640 food baskets in Sudan

Sennar State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Monday 640 food baskets to displaced families in Sennar State, Sudan, benefiting 5,965 individuals.

The distribution is part of the third phase of the Food Security Support Project in Sudan in 2025.

This initiative is part of the Kingdom's ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts, implemented through KSrelief, to enhance food security and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.