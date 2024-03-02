Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 790 Food Baskets In Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

KSrelief distributes 790 food baskets in Sudan

White Nile State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 790 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in White Nile State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting 4,910 individuals.

The distribution is part of a project to support food security in the Republic of Sudan.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief to many needy and affected countries and peoples around the world.

Related Topics

World Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

12 seconds ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

46 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

12 hours ago
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

12 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

12 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

13 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

13 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

13 hours ago

More Stories From World