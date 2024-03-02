KSrelief distributes 790 food baskets in Sudan

White Nile State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 790 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in White Nile State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting 4,910 individuals.

The distribution is part of a project to support food security in the Republic of Sudan.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief to many needy and affected countries and peoples around the world.