KSrelief Distributes 790 Food Baskets In Sudan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM
White Nile State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 790 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in White Nile State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting 4,910 individuals.
The distribution is part of a project to support food security in the Republic of Sudan.
This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief to many needy and affected countries and peoples around the world.
Recent Stories
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
More Stories From World
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ5 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's famed Angkor sees 50 pct rise in int'l tourists in first 2 months5 minutes ago
-
Giant panda parents, cubs back in China from Spain5 minutes ago
-
Biden says 'hoping' for Gaza ceasefire deal by Ramadan15 minutes ago
-
Australia target New Zealand 'superstar' Ravindra in first Test15 minutes ago
-
Celtics school Mavs for 10th straight NBA win15 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1059 against USD Friday15 minutes ago
-
Defending champ De Minaur books Acapulco title clash with Ruud15 minutes ago
-
Biden announces US aid air drops in Gaza25 minutes ago
-
Christopher Nolan rebuilt Los Alamos 'in secret' for 'Oppenheimer'35 minutes ago
-
'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles45 minutes ago
-
Food or medicine? Stark choice for sick Argentines45 minutes ago