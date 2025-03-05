KSrelief distributes 800 food baskets in Sudan

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 800 food baskets in Sudan’s Khartoum State, benefiting 5,708 individuals.

The assistance was part of the third phase of the Food Security Support Project in Sudan for 2025, which seeks to distribute 30,000 food baskets to displaced individuals under the Voluntary Return Programme for those returning to their homes in the states of Gezira, Khartoum, Red Sea, Sennar, and White Nile.

The initiative is part of the Kingdom's humanitarian efforts through KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.