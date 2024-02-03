KSrelief distributes 876 food baskets in Sudan

Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 876 food baskets to displaced groups in Port Sudan locality in Sudan's Red Sea State.

The initiative benefited 4,475 individuals as a part of the project aimed at supporting food security in Sudan.

The effort is an extension of the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to help the Sudanese people during the humanitarian crisis.