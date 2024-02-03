KSrelief Distributes 876 Food Baskets In Sudan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 876 food baskets to displaced groups in Port Sudan locality in Sudan's Red Sea State.
The initiative benefited 4,475 individuals as a part of the project aimed at supporting food security in Sudan.
The effort is an extension of the relief and humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to help the Sudanese people during the humanitarian crisis.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
A mega-prison, a Mayan 'Pompeii': five things about El Salvador9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Linz results9 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal double ton powers India to 396 in England Test9 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 350 food baskets in Afghanistan9 minutes ago
-
Second Batch of Guests of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques program arrives in Madinah9 minutes ago
-
Black voters matter: Biden seeks South Carolina boost9 minutes ago
-
61 cholera cases reported in NW Tazania18 minutes ago
-
Dortmund held to scoreless draw at Heidenheim18 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia reports 328,881 new malaria cases since Jan. 1: WHO19 minutes ago
-
S&P 500 hits new record after tech earnings, US jobs report19 minutes ago
-
Argentine lower house approves Milei's omnibus bill in general terms19 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy-drama "Johnny Keep Walking!" continues to lead China's box office chart19 minutes ago