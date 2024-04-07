KSrelief distributes 892 food baskets in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 892 food baskets to the neediest and displaced families in Gedaref State of the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 5,708 individuals.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to many needy and affected countries.