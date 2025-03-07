KSrelief distributes 900 food baskets in Sudan

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 900 food baskets in Omdurman in Khartoum state, Sudan, benefiting 6,037 individuals, as part of the 3rd phase of the Food Security Support Project in Sudan for 2025.

The project aims to distribute 30,000 food baskets to the displaced within the voluntary return program for returnees to their homes in the states of Al-Jazeera, Khartoum, the Red Sea, Sennar, and the White Nile.

This reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief efforts, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people during the ongoing humanitarian crisis.