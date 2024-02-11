KSrelief Distributes Bundles Of Bread In Northern Lebanon
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has continued the implementation of Al-Amal Charitable Bakery Project in Akkar governorate and Al-Minieh district in Lebanon.
The project distributed 150,000 bundles of bread to needy families of Syrians, Palestinians and the host community living in northern Lebanon, benefiting 125,000 people.
This project comes within the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to help refugees worldwide.
