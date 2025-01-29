KSrelief Distributes Educational Supplies In Yemen’s Hadhramaut
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Hadhramaut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) `distributed school seats, educational supplies, computers, and office furniture to 10 literacy schools and nine centers for people with disabilities in Yemen’s Hadhramaut Governorate as part of the second phase of the project aimed at responding to the needs of local capacity building for educating illiterate students and people with disabilities in Yemen.
Hadhramaut Local Council Secretary-General Saleh Abboud Al-Omqi commended the significant support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief and the advanced equipment available in the literacy and disability centers, underlying the significance of the assistance in improving the quality of education in the governorate and building a better future for future generations.
The executive director of the Disabled Care and Rehabilitation Fund, Dr. Najwa Fadl, also voiced appreciation for the center's support and its tremendous efforts to improve the lives of the neediest groups in Yemeni society.
The project aims to provide quality and sustainable educational opportunities to the targeted groups in the governorates of Aden, Hadhramaut, Dhale, Lahj, Shabwa, and Al-Mahra. A total of 9,747 individuals will benefit from this initiative, including 6,527 people with special needs, 2,389 illiterate students, and 831 educational staff at the targeted centers and schools.
The initiative is part of the ongoing projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to address the fundamental challenges facing Yemeni educational institutions in supporting juvenile literacy efforts and the care of children with disabilities.
