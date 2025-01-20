KSrelief Distributes Food, Shelter Kits To 160 Families In Syria’s As-Suwayda
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 12:36 PM
As-Suwayda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed bags of rice, bags of flour, and personal-care kits to 160 families in Syria’s As-Suwayda, benefitting 543 individuals.
This aid is part of a larger food distribution project coordinated with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The assistance is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian programs and projects implemented by KSrelief to assist the Syrian people and alleviate their suffering.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'
Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025
UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders
Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..
Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief distributes food, shelter kits to 160 families in Syria’s As-Suwayda5 minutes ago
-
New 'oligarchy' under fire as elites descend on Davos5 minutes ago
-
Hajj and Umrah ministry sets Feb 14 deadline for Hajj services contracts6 minutes ago
-
Saudi GEA head launches' City Hub' project in 7 cities14 minutes ago
-
TV host apologises to Djokovic over 'insulting comments' as PM, Musk wade in18 minutes ago
-
Mug shot, solitary cell for South Korea's President Yoon18 minutes ago
-
TikTok restores service in US, thanking Trump18 minutes ago
-
Yamal symbol of rising Barca aiming for Champions League progress18 minutes ago
-
Ahead of Trump inauguration, Chinese vice president meets Elon Musk18 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Al Nasfan wins the Czech International Squash Championship18 minutes ago
-
Former British Prime Minister to participate in Saudi Media Forum 2025 sessions18 minutes ago
-
Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court2 days ago