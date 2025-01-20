KSrelief distributes food, shelter kits to 160 families in Syria’s As-Suwayda

As-Suwayda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed bags of rice, bags of flour, and personal-care kits to 160 families in Syria’s As-Suwayda, benefitting 543 individuals.

This aid is part of a larger food distribution project coordinated with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

The assistance is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian programs and projects implemented by KSrelief to assist the Syrian people and alleviate their suffering.