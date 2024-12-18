KSrelief distributes tents, shelter kits in Yemen

Mahra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 120 tents and 120 shelter kits for 720 people in Al-Masilah District, Mahra Governorate in Yemen, as part of the emergency shelter project in Yemen.

This aid distribution is a component of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian efforts, delivered through KSrelief, to assist the Yemeni people during the current crisis.