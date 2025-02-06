KSrelief Distributes Two Tons Of Dates In Sudan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Al Jazirah State, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed two tons of dates in Sudan's Al Jazirah State. The aid benefited 605 individuals from the most vulnerable families and is part of a project to distribute 441 tons of dates across Sudan.
The initiative falls within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
