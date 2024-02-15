Open Menu

KSrelief Emergency Relief Director Meets IOM Director

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Director of Emergency Relief Fahad Al-Osaimi met with UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director Ashraf El Nour.

The two officials discussed topics of mutual concern related to relief and humanitarian affairs in order to enhance cooperation between KSrelief and IOM in delivery of aid to most vulnerable migrants and displaced people.

El Nour also underscored the strategic cooperation between IOM and KSrelief and their humanitarian efforts to support affected peoples and countries around the world.

