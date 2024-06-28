KSrelief implements a volunteer medical project for child heart surgery in Indonesia

Medan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented a volunteer medical project for heart surgery for children in Medan, a city in Indonesia's North Sumatra.

The event is held from June 24 to July 1, 2024, with the participation of 27 volunteers from various medical specialties. KSrelief's medical team has so far performed nine open-heart surgeries, all of which were completely successful.

The project is an extension of KSrelief’s volunteer medical projects related to heart surgery, which are provided by Saudi Arabia's humanitarian arm to help people and countries in need around the world.