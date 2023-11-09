Open Menu

KSRelief Implements First Of Its Kind Medical Program In Al-Mahrah, Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Al-Mahrah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) implemented a first of its kind volunteer medical program for ear, nose and throat surgery at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital in Al-Mahrah Governorate, with the participation of 12 volunteers from various medical specialities.

The volunteer medical team so far has examined 500 cases, performed 43 surgeries, and dispensed medication to 30 people.

The program will be concluded within the next two days.

This program is part of the relief projects implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to assist the Yemeni people.

