KSrelief Implements General Surgery Project In The Republic Of Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KSrelief implements general surgery project in the Republic of Sudan

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented a voluntary medical project for general surgery in Port Sudan, Republic of Sudan, from February 20 to 27.

A team of 13 medical volunteers performed 11 surgical operations, all of which were successful.

This project is part of KSrelief's ongoing efforts to provide vital medical assistance to countries in need worldwide.

