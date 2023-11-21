KSrelief implements Saudi Noor volunteer project to combat blindness in Mauritania

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented on Sunday the Saudi Noor Voluntary Project to combat blindness and the diseases that cause it in the city of Rosso, Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

The project is underway from November 17 to 24.

From the start of the project through Tuesday, the volunteer medical team affiliated with the center has examined 1,245 cases, performed 40 surgical procedures, and dispensed 611 medications.

The project is an extension of the volunteer medical projects related to combating blindness and its causes provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

The project aims to assist patients and individuals affected by eye diseases in needy countries and communities worldwide.