KSrelief Implements Saudi Volunteer Program For Earthquake Victims In Syria And Turkiye

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

KSrelief implements Saudi Volunteer Program for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye

Reyhanli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) carried out the Saudi Volunteer Life Program in Reyhanli, Republic of Turkiye, to assist those affected by the Syria and Turkiye earthquakes from December 26 to 31, 2023.

Throughout the campaign, the center's volunteer medical team assessed 319 cases and conducted 17 successful urology surgeries on-site.

This effort aligns with Saudi Arabia's commitment to relief, humanitarian endeavors, and volunteer initiatives, exemplified by KSrelief's support to various brotherly and friendly nations.

