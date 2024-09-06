KSrelief implements volunteer medical programs for orthopedic surgery for adults, children in Türkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gaziantep, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) recently conducted volunteer medical programs for adult and pediatric orthopedic surgery in the Turkish provinces of Gaziantep and Hatay from August 24 to 31.

The programs involved 28 volunteers from various medical specialties as part of the Saudi Volunteer Life program to assist those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Türkiye. During the campaign, the medical volunteer team, affiliated with KSrelief, examined 536 individuals and performed 87 complex surgeries for adults and children, all of which were successful.

Additionally, 30 wheelchairs were distributed to help needy patients, and necessary medical supplies were provided for patient care.

The assistance is part of the volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of needy and affected people and countries worldwide.