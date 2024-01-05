Open Menu

KSrelief Implements Volunteer Medical Project In Türkiye

January 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KSrelief implements volunteer medical project in Türkiye

Reyhanli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented on Wednesday the volunteer medical project for orthopedics, prosthetics, physical therapy, brain, and nerves in the city of Reyhanli in the Republic of Türkiye, which will run until January 8, with the participation of 23 volunteers from various medical specialties, within the Saudi Volunteer Life Program to assist those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.

Since the start of the campaign, the center's volunteer medical team has examined 262 individuals, provided 23 physical therapy sessions and 22 therapeutic consultations, installed five artificial limbs, and maintained five other limbs.

The project comes as part of the volunteer medical projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to help peoples and countries in need around the world.

